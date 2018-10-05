WANTED SUSPECT

Police are seeking to determine the whereabouts of Joel Barker, also known as Bodown and Platinum, who is wanted for questioning in relation to a murder investigation.

Police say Barker, a 31-yearold labourer of Penniston, is five feet nine inches tall, of slim build, dark in complexion, with a narrow face, thick lips brown eyes and a tattoo on both hands.

Police say Barker is considered armed and dangerous, and must be approached with caution.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Barker can contact any Police Station or Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at Telephone # 456-1339 or 457-1211 ext. 217 or Officer in charge CID/CRO/MCU at 456-1810 or 457-1211 ext. 216, 220







