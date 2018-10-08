AMBROSE AND PROSTATE

Men in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are again being called upon to take control of their health and have their prostate evaluation done.

The call comes from President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Medical Association, Dr. Rosalind Ambrose.

Dr. Ambrose says too many men are being diagnosed with prostate Cancer, and she is urging them to have discussions with their Healthcare Provider about early detection of the disease.

The Association held an activity dubbed Tug Against Prostate Cancer at the Victoria Park on the weekend, to raise awareness about Prostate Cancer.







