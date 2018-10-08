Predators (1) advanced to the next round of the Barrouallie Knock-Out Football Championship yesterday afternoon with a 3-1 victory over Sharpes at the Kearton’s Playing Field.

Benneton Stapleton scored 2 goals for Predators (1) and Denike Pierre converted the other, while Troy Prince netted for Sharpes.

In yesterday Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines League, Legends won by default from Vermont.

On Saturday, in the Knock-out Championship, Pyola beat Keartons 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw at the end of regulation time, and in the League, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force defeated Predators (2) 3-2.

There will be a Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football League match at 4:30 this afternoon between Youngsters and Glebe Strikers.







