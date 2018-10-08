An official ceremony will be held tomorrow for the opening of the NEMO Satellite Warehouse at Sandy Bay.

The warehouse, which was designed by the local architectural firm. TVA Consultant Limited was constructed at a cost of approximately EC$308,000.00.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. tomorrow and will include addresses from Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes; Housing Minister and Parliamentary Representative Montgomery Daniel; and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will deliver the feature address.

An overview of the project will be done by Richard McLeish.







