RICHLAND PARK FOOTBALL

The Richland Park 9-A-Side Football Championship took place, when Gregg’s FC gained a 3-1 victory over Country Meet Town Outta Trouble yesterday afternoon at the Richland Park Oval.

Zidon Sam scored 2 of the goals for Greggs FC and Troy Prince converted the other. Demax Primus scored the single goal for Country Meet Town Outta Trouble.

Last Saturday, Brotherhood outplayed Vulturez beating them 7-3.

At 4:30 this afternoon, Buck Auto Rentals Titans will meet Danz FC at the same venue.







