RENE AND ARTS

President of the Vincentian Association of Artists, Writers and Producers, Rene Baptiste, said all aspects of Vincentian creativity must be recognized and promoted.

She made the point at yesterday’s launch of the Annual Literary Fair, organized by the University of the West Indies Open Campus, in collaboration her association.

The Fair will run through Friday October 12th, at the National Public Library in Kingstown, under the theme “The UWI: Celebrating 50 years of literary excellence and leadership”.

Miss Baptiste is encouraging Vincentians to embrace their own creativity and to support the local artisans.

And, Miss Baptiste expressed gratitude to the Public Library for its role in showcasing the cultural arts.







