The World Food Day Planning Committee is engaged in a number of activities leading up to World Food Day, which will be observed next week Tuesday October 16th, under the theme: Our Actions Are Our Future: A Zero Hunger World is Possible by 2030.

And, the Chairman of the World Food Day Planning Committee, Leroy Jackson said the activities are being held over a two-week period, and several sub-committees have been formed to carry forward the planning process.

Speaking on NBC’s Interface programme this morning, Mr. Jackson said the committee has been conducting sensitization sessions in Schools, to enlighten the students on the significance of World Food Day.

And, Mr. Jackson said the main focus of attention on World Food Day 2018 will be the Agricultural Exhibition at heritage Square







