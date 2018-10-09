Efforts are continuing here to improve the service provided to the public by the SVG Postal Corporation.

This assurance has come from Director of Postal Services, Jacklyn Adams-Ollivierre, as the Postal Corporation joins with other postal administrations across the globe in observing World Post Day today.

World Post Day is celebrated each year on the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874 in the Swiss Capital, Bern.

Speaking on NBC’s Interface programme, Mrs. Adams-Ollivierre, said the Postal Corporation has been transformed in recent years, to more efficiently meet the needs of the public.







