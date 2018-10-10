A 25-million dollar project is currently being implemented by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in Sandy Bay to address Disaster Management issues.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spoke of this as he delivered the feature address yesterday, at a ceremony to mark the opening of a Satellite Warehouse in Noel, Sandy Bay.

The Sattelite Warehouse was constructed by local Architectural firm TVA, at just over 300-thousand dollars and will be managed by the National Emergency Management Organization, NEMO.







