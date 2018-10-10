MRS SYNETHA NI-O-MI (NYE-O-ME) GILBERT SEALEY better known as SYLTHA and SIS SEALEY of New Montrose formerly of Cane End died on Sunday September 30th at the age of 91. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 13th at the Open Bible Church, Dasent Cottage, Old Montrose. The body lies at the church from 2:00 pm. The service begins at 3:00 pm. On Sunday October 14th there will a viewing at 2:00 pm and thanksgiving service at 3:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Mesopotamia. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related