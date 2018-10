MS THERESA HERMINE MCKENZIE of Rose Cottage and Villa formerly of Cane Garden and Rose Bank died on Friday October 5th at the age of 103. The funeral takes place on Tuesday October 16th at the Cathedral of the Assumtion. The service begins at 1:30pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.







