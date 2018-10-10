NINE MORNINGS MEETING

The National Nine Mornings Committee will host a meeting this weekend of representatives of community groups, organizations and individuals involved in staging Christmas and Nine Mornings activities.

The meeting will take place this Saturday 13th October, from 9.30 am at the Peace Memorial Hall, and will focus on preparations for the 2018 Festivities.

Those in attendance will discuss: the Nine Mornings commemorative magazine; community reports; the revival of the National Caroling Contest; the launch of the festival and new competitions for 2018

Minister of Culture Cecil Mckie is expected to address the gathering, and officials from the Ministry of Culture and the National Nine Mornings Committee will be in attendance

The Christmas/Nine Mornings Festival takes place throughout the month of December, and will be officially launched on Sunday 2nd December with a street parade, Christmas Concert and Lighting of Heritage Square.

This year’s Nine Mornings festivities will run from the 16th to 24th December.

Some 47 communities staged activities during last year’s Festival.







