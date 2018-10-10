POLICE-NEWS

Thirty-seven year old Iso Lynch of Layou has been arrested and charged by Police for the offences of Impersonating a Police Officer and for Fraud.

Police said investigations revealed that on Saturday September 22nd Lynch falsely presented himself as a Police Officer employed by the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, to a 28 years old Business Man of Belair.

Police said, in the process of carrying out this act, Lynch dishonestly obtained EC$450.00 in cash from the virtual complainant with the intention of permanently depriving him of it, at Sharpes Street, Kingstown.

The accused was also charged for deceiving another Belair Resident on Monday September 24th and dishonestly obtaining EC$900.00 in cash with the intention of permanently depriving him of it, also at Sharpes Street.

Lynch is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the Charges.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested and charged Jerome Ollivierre, a 36 year old Tour Guide of Mayreau for Murder and Burglary.

Police say investigations revealed that between Friday August 31st and Saturday September 1st, at the G.E.C. Auto Building/ Tyre Shop at Arnos Vale, Ollivierre caused the death of Rodney George, a 50 year old Security Guard of Victoria Village by stabbing him in his neck with an unknown object.

Police say investigations also revealed that Ollieverre entered the G.E.C building as a trespasser and stole EC$2,170.00 in cash.

Ollivierre is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges.







