Two goals from Teron Spencer and one by Omar Thomas enabled Cane End to beat Kebez United 3-2 at the Richland Park Oval yesterday afternoon in the Richland Park 9-A-Side Football Championship.

Otis Hector and Teno Trimmingham scored a goal each for Kebez United.

This afternoon’s match will be between Yardsman United and Vulturez. It is scheduled for a 4:30 kick-off at the Richland Park Oval.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related