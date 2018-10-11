In the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Firms Invitational Football Championship, KFC outplayed Customs and Finance with a 6-nil victory yesterday afternoon at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Ishmael Peters scored two of the goals, with a goal each by Ronaldo James, Dave Duncan, Trey Prince and Dexter John.

This afternoon’s match at 4:25 will be between SVG Post and the Argyle International Airport.

The Organising Committee of the Championship has urged the teams to report on time for matches because of shortened daylight period at this time of the year. The Committee made it clear that no grace period will be allowed in the remaining matches of the Championships.







