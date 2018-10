In the Premier Division of the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League, SV United managed a 3-2 win against Biabou FC at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown yesterday.

Shorn Browne netted all three goals for SV United and Deshorn Kydd scored both goals for Biabou FC.

The League will continue tomorrow afternoon at 4:15 with a First Division match between DESCO and Mozambique XI.







