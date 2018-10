In the South Leeward Elite Invitational Football Championship, Largo Height defeated Lower Campden Park 2-1 at the Campden Park Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

Nyron Bennett scored both goals for Largo Height, with Darren Rouse converting for Lower Campden Park.

At the same venue this afternoon, Top Campden Park will oppose Clare Valley at 4:30.







