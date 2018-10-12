BOOK DONATION

Thirty Schools throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines are the beneficiaries of over 18-thousand Books which were donated yesterday by Hands Across the Sea, a Non-Profit Organization.

Literary Link to Hands Across the Sea, Enna Bullock, said this is the largest consignment of books donated by the organization.

Speaking at a handing over ceremony yesterday at the Ministry of Education Curriculum Unit, Mrs. Bullock expressed thanks to the Mustique Charitable Foundation and Scotia Bank for collaborating in this venture.

Mrs. Bullock said that two Secondary Schools are among the Educational Institutions to benefit from the donation of books.







