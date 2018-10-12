BROWNE COURTESY VISIT

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Luke Browne last evening paid a courtesy call to the Vincentian students pursuing studies in Jamaica.

Minister Browne visited Jamaica on official business and took some time out of his busy schedule to have a meeting with the students.

Among the topics discussed at the meeting were issues regarding Petro Caribe, the possibility of direct flights for students, Nelson Mandela and prospects for employment in the various governmental sectors in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

During his visit, Minister Browne who is a former Guild President of the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus, also met with the present and former Guild Presidents of the Mona Campus.

The Health Minister also encouraged the students to practice healthy lifestyles, to develop a strong routine around their studies, to be good leaders and to continue to represent their country well.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines which is a contributing territory of the University of the West Indies, has one of the largest student population at the Mona Campus in Jamaica.







