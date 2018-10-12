DANIEL BRIDGES

Parliamentary Representative for North Windward, Montgomery Daniel has called for the construction of two Bridges north of the Rabacca Dry River.

Minister Daniel made the call on Tuesday during the opening of the Satellite Warehouse at Noel Sandy Bay.

He said that there are a number of rivers in the area that still pose a problem whenever there is consistent rainfall.

The Satellite Warehouse at Noel in Sandy Bay was constructed at a cost of over $300,000.00.

The other Warehouse at Rose Hall which was constructed by Franco Construction, costing $965,000.00, will be opened this afternoon.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related