The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to provide educational opportunities for Vincentians through its Education Revolution initiative.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on Monday that the Republic of China on Taiwan has played a major role in this ongoing process here.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the Taiwan National Day Reception, on Monday at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

He said Taiwan has touched the lives of many Vincentians through the transfer of knowledge and expertise.







