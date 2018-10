Yesterday evening at the Hard Court of the Kearton’s Playing Field, North Leeward and Layou Adventurers won matches in the Barrouallie Netball Championships.

North Leeward defeated C and W Construction Star Girls (2) 58-17 in the Senior Division, while Layou Adventurers had an upset 38-36 victory over the Teachers Credit Union Star Girls (1).







