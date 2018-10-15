BOWMAN-9 MORNINGS

The Deputy Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Committee, Lennox Bowman, has advised groups and individuals which would be involved in hosting Nine Mornings activities to start planning early for this year’s festivities.

Mr. Bowman gave the advice, as he delivered remarks at a meeting hosted by the Committee at the Memorial Hall on Saturday. The meeting was held to discuss plans for this year’s Festival.

During his remarks, Mr. Bowman said the Nine Mornings Committee is hoping to see an increase in the number of entities hosting activities this year.

The National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival takes place throughout the month of December, and will be officially launched on Sunday 2nd December with a Street Parade, Christmas Concert and Lighting of Heritage Square.

This year’s Nine Mornings festivities will run from the 16th to 24th December.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related