The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) will be hosting activities from today to commemorate Earth Science Week

The activities will be conducted in collaboration with the UWI Seismic Research Centre, and with support from the Volcano Ready Communities Project and the Strengthening Resilience in Volcanic Areas (STREVA) Project of the University of East Anglia (UK).

These activities also form part of NEMO’s recognition of the International Day for Disaster Reduction (IDDR).

NEMO says this week’s programme features education and outreach activities which include exhibitions and presentations to students from the Rose Hall Government School, Troumaca Government School, Spring Village Government School, West Wood Government School and the Troumaca Ontario Secondary School.

On Wednesday, a workshop will be conducted at NEMO’s Conference Room, in collaboration with the British Geological Survey (BGS), to update stakeholders on the progress of the “new myHAZ app” developed to provide information on various hazards and to gather information on the impacts.

A Key Stakeholders Workshop will also be held at the Troumaca Primary School on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.

This will be followed by a Community Social and Soufriere Blow Exhibition at 7:00 p.m. targeting members of the communities of Troumaca, Coulls Hill, Rose Hall, Rose Bank and Spring Village.







