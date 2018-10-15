RICHLAND PARK FOOTBALL

Yesterday afternoon in the Richland Park 9-A-Side Football Championship, Brotherhood defeated Danz F.C 3-1 at the Richland Park Oval.

Darin Maloney, Denis Grant and Adamo Johnson scored a goal each for Brotherhood while Kelroy Frederick converted for Danz F.C.

In yesterday afternoon’s second match, Cane End conquered Yardsman United 3-2. Jvar Francis, Shandel Samuel and Fega Pope converted a goal each for Cane End. Romando Browne and Leroy Delpesche netted a goal each for Yardsman United.

At 4:30 this afternoon, Greggs will play against Highlanders at the Richland Park Oval.







