A March and Rally will be held here today, to commemorate White Cane Day.

The event is being spearheaded by the Voice of the Disabled (VOD) Organization, which was established to advocate on behalf of persons with disabilities here.

The purpose of White Cane Day is to educate the World about blindness and how the blind and visually impaired can live and work independently while giving back to their communities.

The Day has also been set aside to celebrate the abilities and successes achieved by blind people in a sighted world and to honour the many contributions being made by the blind and visually impaired.

The March and Rally on Monday will begin at 10:00am at the Peace Memorial Hall and end at the Solidarity Car Park, located next to the Ministerial Building on Bay Street, where the Rally will be held.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related