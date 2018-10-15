WPP 20 UROLOGY SURGERIES

Twenty surgeries are scheduled to be carried out at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital this week, as part of the World Pediatric Project (WPP’s) Urology Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Urology is the branch of medicine and physiology concerned with the function and disorders of the urinary system.

WPP Director for the Eastern Caribbean – Jaqueline Brown-King told NBC News the medical team arrived in the state on Saturday and they hosted their usual all-day clinic on Sunday.

Mrs. Browne-King said the surgeries have already begun, with about five scheduled to be performed each day







