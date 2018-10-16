TVET PROGRAMS

Minister of Education, St. Clair ‘Jimmy’ Prince, has said that the Government is placing major emphasis on Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The Minister was giving an address at a CVQ Certification Program at the New Testament Church of God at Wilson Hill, last week.

One hundred and forty-four young adults received their CVQ certificates after receiving training in the areas of Refrigeration, Electrical Installation, Plumbing and Hospitality.

The Minister said the Government will continue to provide all persons of this state with opportunities appropriate to their development needs.

The Minister said Technical Vocational Education and Training is important for the economy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







