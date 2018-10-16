WFD EXHIBITION

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Raymond Ryan, said the Ministry of Agriculture is committed to the global thrust to eliminate hunger and poverty at the global level.

He was speaking at this morning’s the World Food Day Exhibition being held at Heritage Square under the theme “Our Actions Are Our Future – a Zero Hunger World Is Possible by 2030”.

Mr. Ryan said this year’s theme is intended to bring greater awareness of these efforts to end world hunger and achieving food security.

Mr. Ryan said today’s exhibition will seek to showcase the ministry’s efforts to promote food security at the national level.







