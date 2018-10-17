SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL

LIAT has once again donated prizes to the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College and has renewed its commitment to the development of the College’s Physical Education and Sports programme.

LIAT’s Corporate Communications Manager, Shavar Maloney noted that the airline was happy to support the College’s robust sports programme which provided opportunities for students to develop their skills and receive academic qualification.

He said: “The Physical Education and Sports program combines two of the most important areas in our Region, Education and Sports. As a regional airline, we see the future of the region in not only free movement but the development of future athletes and sports managers.”

Sports Coordinator of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, Roxell John said that LIAT’s continued support enhanced the overall image of the sporting product offered by the college.







