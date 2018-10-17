SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies had their second consecutive win in the French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Divisional Football Championship yesterday afternoon when they beat Teachers/Nursing Combined 3-2 at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

Hosni Chandler, Arthur Laborde and J’Ron Smith scored for Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies while Christopher Harry converted the two goals for Teachers/Nursing Combined.

In yesterday’s second match, the American University of St Vincent and the Grenadines recovered to set up a 4-2 win over Just Graduated Combined.

In the first 8 minutes of the match, Gidson Francis and Cheslon Hendrickson scored a goal each to give Just Graduated Combined a 2-nil lead, before Daniel Olayide and Gyimah Gabriel converted two goals each to propel the American University of St Vincent and the Grenadines to victory.

All Saints Medical School beat Year Two Technical and Vocational 4-1 in the third match.

Gabez Emmanuel scored two of the goals for All Saints Medical Scool, with a goal each by Thuto Moinga and Olise Uwadone. Nalroy Peters netted for Year Two Technical and Vocational.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related