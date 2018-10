In the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Firms Invitational Football Championship yesterday afternoon, Trey Pierre scored the only goal as KFC defeated Corea’s Distribution 1-nil at the Grammar School Playing Field.

This afternoon at 4:25, SVG Post will oppose E. D Layne’s at the same venue.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related