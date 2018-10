Yesterday’s inclement weather also affected the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football League at the Kearton’s Playing Field where the match between Pyola and Layou could not be played because of the poor condition of the field.

Today’s scheduled match at 4:30 is between Vermont and Glebe United.







