In the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football League yesterday afternoon, Youngsters F.C beat Legends 2-1 at the Keartons Playing Field.

Stephen Cyrus scored one of the goals for Youngsters F.C, the other came by way of an own goal converted by Legends, whose goal was scored by Daren Hamlet.

On Saturday, Unlimited Strikers defeated the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 3-2.

This afternoon’s match at 4:30 will be between Layou F.C and Predators.







