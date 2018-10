Last evening, in the Barrouallie Netball Championship, J. C Warriors and Star Girls (1) won their matches at the Hard Court of the Kearton’s Playing Field.

J. C Warriors beat Buccament Androis 24-17 in the Junior Division, and Star Girls (1) won from North Leeward 65-36 in the Senior division.







