FRANCIS BEQUIA ROADS

Minister of Transport and Works, Julian Francis, said the government is committed to improving the road infrastructure on the Grenadine island of Bequia.

He gave the assurance while responding to a question in Parliament last week in relation to the deterioration of some sections of road on the island.

Minister Francis said the section of road near Stonnie Hazell’s residence in La Pompe is earmarked for repairs having failed to make the list for the 2018 road repair programme.

And, Minister Francis that funds for the rehabilitation of the Mt. Pleasant main road were diverted to other projects following the 2017 floods.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related