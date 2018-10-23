TEAM ATHLETICS SVG

This year’s NACAC Chatoyer International Endurance 10K Road Race will take place on 18th November.

Dubbed, “The world’s most challenging 10K” because of the mountainous terrain of the route, the race will be run from Gordon Yard on the North-Western side of main-island St Vincent and end at the Chateaubelair Playing Field.

Registration to the event will close at 12:00 noon on 5th November.

There will be competition in the International Men and Women, local Men and Women including an Under-20 category, and the Men and Women Masters (50 years and over).

Prize money will be US$2,850.00 for the International Category. The local category has prize money of EC$2,870.00.







