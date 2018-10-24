DOMINICA PRESENTATION

The Dominica Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to lend its support to the ongoing recovery effort in Dominica, which is still re-building following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria last year.

Yesterday, a cheque for $100,000.00 was handed over to Dominica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francine Barron, at a ceremony held at the French Verandah at Villa.

Addressing the event, Dominican Laura Browne-a member of the Association, said the funds were secured mainly through the sale of T-shirts and wrist bands, and from donations from the local corporate sector.

Mrs. Browne said the Association has been providing ongoing support to the recovery effort in Dominica, and to date has donated $300,000.00 in cash and supplies to Dominica.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related