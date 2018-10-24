The International Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Festival opened here yesterday at several venues around the Country.

Mustique Company Masters defeated Vincy Log Masters by 41 runs at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex and New York Masters beat the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Masters by 62 runs at the Park Hill Playing Field, while East Masters of Trinidad and Tobago defeated Canada Masters by 9 wickets also at the Park Hill Playing Field.

Those matches were in the Festival Shield Competition.

In the Fete Division, Munroe Road Masters of Trinidad and Tobago beat the Prime Minister’s XI by 5 wickets at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Joseph Da Silva Senior Memorial Funeral Home North Leeward Masters won from Sarasota International Cricket Club of Florida by 6 wickets at the Cumberland Playing Field







