NEW UNIVERSITY

The establishment of a University Campus in Antigua and Barbuda is another tremendous step forward in providing higher education to the people of the OECS Region.

That’s the view of Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who said that this was one of the decisions taken at the 66th OECS Authority Meeting, held here yesterday at the Beachcombers Hotel.

The Prime Minister is hopeful that the new Facility will provide a range of programs that are not currently available.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Timothy Harris said the establishment of the forth University Campus will be very beneficial to the people of the region.







