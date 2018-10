Yesterday afternoon at the Richland Park Oval, Francis Combined had a 3-1 victory over Country Meet Town Outtah Trouble in the Richland Park Nine-A-Side Football Championship.

Two goals by Julian Francis and 1 from Jermaine Cruickshank secured the win for Francis Combined, while Steve Primus converted the goal for Country Meet Town Outtah Trouble.

This afternoon’s match will be between Yardsman United and Kebez FC at 4:30.







