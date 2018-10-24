SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies registered their fourth consecutive victory in the French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Divisional Football Championship yesterday afternoon when they beat the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club 2-nil at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

J’Ron Smith and Hosni Chandler scored a goal each in the second half to seal the victory which earned their team a place in the second round of the Championship.

Teachers/Nursing Combined and All Saints Medical School played to a 2-2 draw.

In the first ten minutes of the match, All Saints Medical School had a comfortable 2-nil lead with goals by Thuto Moinga and Olise Uwadone, but Christopher Harry converted a penalty in the 22nd minute, Marlon St. John scored the equalizer in the 46th minute to ensure a 2-2 draw.

Yesterday’s third match between the American University of St Vincent and the Grenadines and Year One Technical and Vocational was also drawn 1-1 after Zadaan Simmons put Year One Technical ahead in the 14th minute, and Daniel Olayide scored a 59th minute equalizer for the American University of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The four remaining matches in the first round of the Championship will be played tomorrow when the final three places in the second round will be decided. Tomorrow afternoon’s matches will be played at the Sion Hill Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related