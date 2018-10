In the Junior Division of the Barrouallie Netball Championship, Star Girls (3) defeated Buccament Androids 20-17 at the Hard Court of the Keartons Barrouallie Playing Field.

In another match, Rangers had the better of Green Hill Sports and Culture Club 28-27 in the Senior Division.

The Championship will continue tomorrow.







