BANK OF SVG BAGGA FOOTBALL RESULTS

Predators F.C (1) are through to the Hairoun Knockout Final of the Barrouallie Football Championship following a 1-nil victory over Legends in the 2nd semi-final yesterday at the Keartons Playing Field.

Augustus Francois netted the winning goal for Predators F.C (1).

Predators F.C (1) will now meet REC-COS in Sunday’s Knockout Final.

In the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines League Championship, Sharpes F.C 09 and Jam Down will meet at 4:15 this afternoon’s also at the Keartons Playing Field.







