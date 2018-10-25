NORTH EAST FOOTBALL RESULTS

All Stars beat World X1 3-nil in a much heated Premier Division encounter of the National Lotteries Authority/Hairoun North East Football League at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown yesterday.

Dwayne Cupid and Kimron Bowens scored a goal each, while the third came by way of an own goal converted by World X1.

The League will continue tomorrow afternoon at 4:15 when there will be another Premier Division match-up between SV United and Sparta F.C also at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.







