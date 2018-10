In the Richland Park Nine-A-side Football Championship KE-BEZ F.C hammered YARDS-MAN United 8-nil yesterday afternoon at the Richland Park Oval.

Nalroy Peters, Orlando Trimmingham, Otis Hector and Steve Warren scored two goals each.

KE-BEZ also benefitted from two own goals by YARDS-MAN.

The Championship will continue on Sunday afternoon at 4:00, when Cane End will oppose Brotherhood F.C also at the Richland Park Oval.







