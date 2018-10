Sharpes F.C 09 won by default over Jam Down yesterday afternoon in the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football Championship at the Keartons Playing Field.

This afternoon at 4:15, Legends will meet the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force in another League match at the same venue.







