Yesterday afternoon’s match in the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship between Toni Combined Stores and Combined Banks ended in a goalless draw at the Grammar School Playing Field.

This afternoon in another Firms Division match at 4:25, Gaymes Pharmacy will play against Massy Stores also at the Grammar School Playing Field.







