FIRMS AND INDUSTRIAL NETBALL RESULTS

There were victories yesterday afternoon for the Ministry of Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture, and Massy Stores in the Firms and Industrial Netball Championship at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

The Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture dominated their match against the Ministry of Foreign Affairs whipping them 43-9, and Massy Stores beat Argyle International Airport Strikers 28-20.

The Championship will continue at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose on Monday when the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will take on Argyle International Airport Strikers.







