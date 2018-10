MR ALVIN WENDELL HACKETT ANTROBUS better known as DAP-PA of Redemption Sharpes and Green Hill died on Tuesday October 16th at the age of 32. The funeral takes place on Thursday November 1st at the Faith Deliverance Church at Redemption Sharpes which is next to the playing field.







